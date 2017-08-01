Are you ready for Buy Bixby? Come back December 11th for the winning numbers!

Shop Local! Win Big!

For Bixby Shoppers:

Find a Participating Business and shop during the Buy Bixby promotion. Get your tickets for your purchases. There is no limit to the number of tickets you can get from shopping locally at a participating merchant, increasing your chances of winning prizes. On December 11th, the ticket number for the grand prize winner of $10,000 will be announced at a live event. You do not need to be present to win, but you do need to be 18 or older. Watch the BuyBixby.com website and Facebook.com/BuyBixby for winning numbers selected for the holiday campaign. Have a winning number? Call us at 918-366-9445 to claim your prize!